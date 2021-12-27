Masked man armed with a crossbow allegedly threatens to kill the Queen in an online video

A video is allegedly in the hands of the police, in which a masked man poses with a crossbow while threatening to kill the Queen. It is understood that the man in this video is the 19-year-old who is currently in police custody for breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The suspect has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, and is named as Jaswant Singh Chail. He was arrested by armed police at 8.30am, and the video, which had been shared to friends, was posted on his Snapchat account at 8.06am, just 24 minutes before his arrest.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the moment of arrest, Chail was reportedly only 500 metres away from the Queen’s private apartments, where she would have been in residence. Normally, Her Majesty would spend Christmas at her estate in Sandringham, in Norfolk, but this year, due to Covid, decided to stay in Windsor.

Known as ‘Jas’, the intruder reportedly scaled a metal fence into the grounds of the Castle using a rope ladder. He was allegedly armed with a crossbow.

According to The Sun – who have watched a copy of the video – a figure addresses the camera, wearing a hoodie and using technology to distort his voice. He is holding a shiny, black crossbow. The person is wearing a white mask similar to a Star Wars character, and during his dialogue, actually references the movie franchise.

Police have confirmed that they are studying the video. They also said that on a wall behind the masked man is a framed picture of Darth Malgus, an obscure Star Wars baddie.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family”, says the masked person. “This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated, and discriminated on because of their race”.

He continues, “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones”. It is thought perhaps he uses this name ‘Darth Jones’ in reference to James Earl Jones who was the voice of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars film.

A message alongside the Snapchat video reportedly reads, “I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to. If you have received this, then my death is near. Please share this with whoever, and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested”.

His mention of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre refers to an actual event that occurred in 1919. During this incident, 379 protesters were shot and killed, and about 1,200 more wounded, by British colonial troops in India.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.