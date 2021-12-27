Maro Fire Support

The Andalucía Government have been asked by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, to do what is necessary to help those affected by the recent Maro fire.

A report is being compiled by the Regional Agrarian Office to determine the extent of the damage to crops and greenhouses, which Armijo says: “when we receive this important information it will be used by the Department of Agriculture to activate all mechanisms at our disposal to help the most affected farmers.”

The regional delegate for agriculture has submitted an aid request but has at the same time stressed the need for farmers to have agricultural insurance that covers fire damage. Caution is also urged for both farmers and householders with the region in the midst of a drought.

