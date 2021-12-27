History of Tourism Exhibition

A new exhibition has opened in the new cultural room, Espacio Seneca, which looks at the history of tourism in Alicante. Titled ‘History of Tourism in Alicante – Come whenever you want’ the exhibition includes memorabilia, items from the first establishments, photos and panels with historical documentation.

Mayor, Luis Barcala said: “tourism has conditioned what we are today, what we offer today as a city and what should be seen to continue moving forward.” Speaking about the growth of the city’s tourism sector he said: “The arrival of the train in the 19th century was a turning point and here we can see photos and learn about the history of the “Botijo ​​Train” or the filming of the sacrificed Seat 600 that allowed the popular classes to travel to the beach. But it is the airport marked the final take off of Alicante as an international tourist destination, reaching 14 million passengers, a historical milestone that we will certainly return to post pandemic`.”

According to Barcala, Alicante today boasts 60 hotels and nearly 4,000 tourist apartments.

The exhibition is open until January 25th.

