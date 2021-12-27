Gastronomic collaboration – heroes with aprons

Even the most vulnerable enjoy a good meal from one of the best chefs, and that is just what they got this Christmas. Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity (AGS), heroes with aprons, distribute nearly 12,000 Christmas menus in the province on Christmas Eve, Christmas day and New Year’s Eve.

Michelin star chefs such as Joaquín Baeza, Ferdinando Bernardi and the pastry chef Paco Torreblanca, collaborate in the menus, bring traditional and nutritional food to those in need.

Since the start of the pandemic AGS distributed more 350,000 solidarity menus thanks to the support of 1,600 volunteers and 650 companies.

President of Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria, Carlos Baño said: “Our motivation is to bring hope and a smile to those who are experiencing the worst with the support of leading chefs, students from the Alicante Gastronómica Solidaria training and employment school and the Alicante Chamber of Commerce.”

