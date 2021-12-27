Food alert in Spain as Ferrero Rocher withdraws a product



The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has reported the withdrawal from the market of a Ferrero Rocher product. This is reportedly due to the presence of milk proteins not declared on their labelling, which could cause some type of reaction in allergy sufferers

It was the company itself that first detected the problem, in one of its control mechanisms, and subsequently notified the health authorities of Catalonia about the issue. They, in turn, transferred the information to AESAN.

Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark, is the product in question. It is made of dark chocolate, with hazelnuts. In addition, the company alerted consumers on its website about the presence of traces of dairy in said products. They recommended that consumers who have purchased this product, and who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to milk, should not consume it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Consumers were invited to contact the Ferrero Customer Service team on 935 452 538, or via email: [email protected]

“This statement is limited exclusively to the Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark, (weight 125g and expiration date 04/20/2022), available at points of sale in Spain, Portugal, and Benelux. No other Ferrero Rocher, or Ferrero products, are included or affected by this statement”, said the company in a statement.

Adding, “The quality and safety of its products are of utmost importance to Ferrero, and we are taking all necessary measures to address this situation, and prevent similar events in the future. Ferrero regrets any inconvenience caused, and offers its consumers its sincerest apologies”.

AESAN added that the affected product batches are: L252RWAJ, L253RWAJ, L266RWAJ, L267RWAJ, L287RWAJ, L294RWAJ, L240RW-J, L284RW-J, and L306RW-J, with the expiration date 04/20/2022.

“The product has been distributed in practically the entire territory of Spain. This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels”, AESAN added on its website, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.