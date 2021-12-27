Environmentalists fire another salvo in Orihuela Costa’s battle to save Cala Mosca

ENVIRONMENTALISTS continue to insist that the Generalitat should prevent the Cala Mosca development.

Rafael Almagro, spokesman for Orihuela city hall, pointed out that the local administration does not have the power to declassify Orihuela Costa’s only stretch of untouched coastline, which is zoned as building land.

Only the regional government can do this, Almagro said.

According to the Generalitat, Orihuela Costa has exceeded the limits for expansion set out in the Vega Baja’s Territorial Action Plan (PAT), created to protect an area at risk from “natural or induced hazards.”

The Vega Baja PAT has the authority to override urban development plans in the area’s 27 municipalities but the document, now accessible on the regional government’s Politica Territorial website, only affords Cala Mosca protection via the Coastal Territorial Action Plan (Pativel).

This is insufficient maintained Miguel Angel Pavon, president of the Friends of Sierra Escalona and vice-president of Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands.

“Pativel is a disgrace and what the PAT suggests is an additional disgrace,” Pavon declared.