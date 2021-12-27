Environmentalists fire another salvo in Orihuela Costa’s battle to save Cala Mosca

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Environmentalists fire another salvo in Orihuela Costa's battle to save Cala Mosca
CALA MOSCA: Orihuela Costa’s sole stretch of undeveloped land Photo credit: lasplayas.net

ENVIRONMENTALISTS continue to insist that the Generalitat should prevent the Cala Mosca development.

Rafael Almagro, spokesman for Orihuela city hall, pointed out that the local administration does not have the power to declassify Orihuela Costa’s only stretch of untouched coastline, which is zoned as building land.

Only the regional government can do this, Almagro said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to the Generalitat, Orihuela Costa has exceeded the limits for expansion set out in the Vega Baja’s Territorial Action Plan (PAT), created to protect an area at risk from “natural or induced hazards.”

The Vega Baja PAT has the authority to override urban development plans in the area’s 27 municipalities but the document, now accessible on the regional government’s Politica Territorial website, only affords Cala Mosca protection via the Coastal Territorial Action Plan (Pativel).

This is insufficient maintained Miguel Angel Pavon, president of the Friends of Sierra Escalona and vice-president of Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands.


“Pativel is a disgrace and what the PAT suggests is an additional disgrace,” Pavon declared.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here