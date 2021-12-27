Elche woman found shot dead on Christmas Day



A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside a property in the Alicante municipality of Elche on Christmas day. Her body had suffered gunshot wounds. The National Police believe this could be the sixth case of gender violence this year in the Community.

According to sources of lasprovincias.es, the deceased woman’s body was discovered at around 11pm, on December 25. It was found at the home of the possible perpetrator, located in the Los Palmerales district of the city.

All evidence points to murder said the sources, verifying that the woman had gunshot wounds. The person living in the property has reportedly gone missing, and the Alicante police forces have launched a search for him.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been transferred to the Alicante Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

This new case happened just a week after another sexist crime that cost the life of a Torrevieja resident on December 18. The victim had a young daughter, and there were no previous complaints of gender violence by the woman against the alleged aggressor.

The murder took place at dawn, on Calle Concordia, in the Alicante town. After allegedly ending the life of his partner, the suspect went to the Torrevieja Guardia Civil barracks and confessed to the murder, although he alleged that it had occurred in the context of mutual aggression.

Officers immediately went to the house, where the incident was confirmed. The alleged murderer, aged 39, had a history of gender violence against previous partners, but there were no complaints filed from his current relationship. The child was not at home at the time of the crime. A judge ordered the alleged perpetrator to be placed in provisional prison.

If this new case in Elcheon Christmas Day is confirmed, then it will bring the number of women killed by gender violence in Spain this year to 43. The number of victims has risen to 1,125 since 2003, as highlighted by the Government Delegation against gender violence.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.