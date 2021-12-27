DGT reminds drivers about fines for blowing the car horn



The DGT is clamping down on drivers and the way they conduct themselves while driving on the roads of Spain. One trait that most drivers have is that of sounding the car horn unnecessarily.

According to the ‘Noise Study’, prepared in 2019 by the DKV insurance company – in collaboration with GAES and ECODES – one in four Spaniards is exposed to noise levels above the threshold established by the European Union. These levels are 55dB during the daytime, and 50dB at night.

In accordance with article 11.7 of the General Vehicle Regulations, all motor vehicles are required to have a horn installed to alert other drivers and pedestrians to danger if necessary. But, it also establishes the prohibition of using them without just cause or in an exaggerated way. Sounding the car horn at the wrong time can land you with an €80 fine.

According to what is established by the General Directorate of Traffic, (DGT), there are only three very specific cases where blowing the horn is acceptable:

1. To avoid possible accidents

If you find yourself in a situation where an early warning can prevent a collision, or accident, then feel free to use the horn. This also applies if you are driving on narrow roads, before a level crossing, or on roads with poor visibility.

In these cases, its use is also appropriate because it is understood that it can warn other vehicles that you are approaching, which will cause them to circulate with due caution.

2. In an overtaking procedure

If your intention is to warn the driver in front of you that you are going to overtake and pass in front of them. This may be the best option if you observe the vehicle in front of you is making erratic movements.

3. If your vehicle acts like an emergency service

To notify others of your presence when you provide a service reserved for emergency vehicles, and therefore, you have priority to circulate. In this instance, you will need to sound your horn intermittently, in addition to turning on your hazard lights.

But, be careful, if you use the horn intermittently without an emergency, the fine rises up to €200.

The circular R-319 sign that shows a horn drawn with a red prohibition stripe diagonally across it is usually displayed in places where noise pollution is especially unwelcome. These are usually hospitals, nursing homes, etc. In these environments, sounding the horn is not only in very bad taste, but can also be a torment for those admitted, and land you with a fine of €200, as reported by larazon.es.

