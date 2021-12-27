Dénia Mansion opens its doors to the public

Now open to the public, the Casa de la Marquesa Valero de Palma is certainly worth a visit. A neoclassical mansion from the first half of the 19th century, the mansion is an imposing building that most locals know from the outside.

Externally the building has been well looked after and many will have wondered what it was used for or who owned it. Well now they are able to enter property where they can take in its majestic and seemingly endless interior.

Acquired by the Denia City Council in 1985, the building has been used for a variety of purposes including back in the fifties as a clinic specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, where many children were born. It has also been used as the headquarters of the Tenor Cortis music conservatory but, before all that, it was a symbol of the power of the city’s bourgeoisie during the 19th and early 20th centuries. A time when great fortunes were made with the export of raisins.

The mansion is not furnished currently with discussions still under way about how best to present what will physically be Denia´s largest museum.

