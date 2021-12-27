Dénia gets rose garden

Finally after months of speculation, on Wednesday, December 23rd, the City Council of Dénia has made public its plans for the square at the top end of the popular Marqués de Campo. The site, which is currently a square that has been neglected, will be a welcome improvement to the area.

The redevelopment of the square is being undertaken using the winning entry from the first design competition of its type held in Dénia. Professionals were asked to submit proposals with residents given the opportunity to have their say with the winner attracting the most votes.

Architect Carlos Chacón Pérez, who has a master’s degree in gardening and landscaping, has Dianense ancestors with his family having arrived in the city 150 years ago. For this project he was inspired by the old Rose Garden, where families and friends met in a place where they made movies as well as dances.

Perez has previously designed for the projects for the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos Vegas Altas de Villanueva de la Serena (Badajoz) in 2008, the School of Music and Dance of Ciutadella (2010) and the public space Parque del Kinder in the Mexican city of Mexicali.

