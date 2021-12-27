Daily road checks for drink-drivers throughout December in Elche

ELCHE’S Policia Local began drink-driving checks sin early December.

Each night they stop an average 300 vehicles, using super-modern initial tests which, if negative, allow drivers to continue their journeys. If positive, officers then carry out a conventional breath test.

Policia Local sources told the Spanish media that the percentage of positive results is very low, habitually between 3 and 5 per cent.

“The random tests are dissuasive in themselves,” they added

Elche’s police carry out four and five roadside controls every night, each lasting approximately an hour, at strategic points where drivers cannot reverse and drive off.

The officers also referred to drugs, increasingly used as substitute for alcohol although as yet there they do not have a specific test for detecting them. Instead they rely on experience to gauge who should be tested: “Simply looking at a driver can be enough to decide who needs one,” they said.