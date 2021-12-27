Covid: Boris Johnson faces plea from pub bosses. New Year’s celebrations will be vital for many pubs, and they have called on the Prime Minister to hold off imposing further coronavirus restrictions.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is hitting pubs hard and bosses have said that the industry is “on the brink” after Christmas.

The chief executive of UK Hospitality Kate Nicholls explained how important the New Year weekend is. She commented: “The New Year weekend is the last chance for our beleaguered hospitality businesses to get some much needed cash through the doors to sustain them through the quiet days of January and February.

“We urge the PM to stick to current plans. There is still much we don’t know about Omicron but we do know about the economic and social hit of lockdowns and restrictions – so caution is right.”

Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have also been called on by Campaign for Pubs to help keep businesses open. The campaign said: “We are on the brink – in many cases literally on the verge of being unable to carry on, of walking away and of going under.

“We can’t go on like this. We cannot deal with a renewed cycle of restrictions and lockdown without proper financial support.”

