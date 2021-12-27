Contemporary art exhibition

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports in Valencia has been acquiring works of art that represent the community since 2017. According to a spokesperson for the department the intention is to build a heritage from the present into the future and in the process revitalise the contemporary art sector, as well as making these great works accessible to the general public.

The latest exhibition being held in the White Box of Las Cigarreras from November 11, 2021 to February 6, 2022 brings together all the works acquired since 2019. The artistic works come from all regions within the Valencia Communidad and are creations of artists from different generations and with different sensibilities. That mix brings a variety of technical and stylistic approaches in covering the reality of the region and the global dynamics that shape our world.

