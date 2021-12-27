Cliffside rescue success in Spain’s Almeria. The minor was rescued in Carboneras and was suffering from facial lacerations and injuries to their head.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Almeria worked with the local police from Mojacar and Carboneras along with Firefighters to rescue a minor who had been trapped on a cliff. The minor had become trapped in the area of Granatilla. The minor was also suffering from dehydration and was weak.

The emergency call centre was alerted that a minor had been injured on a cliff area in Carboneras on December 22. The Guardia Civil rushed to the scene of the incident where they were able to locate the injured person and decide how best to rescue them.

The minor was located in a rocky area around 500 metres from the Granatilla-Carboneras beach. The area was difficult to access but the rescuers set about reaching the minor.

The successful rescue mission involved rescuers having to climb and walk through water. The rescuers had to take turns to help the minor who was then transferred to the Carboneras Health Centre. The minor’s injuries were assessed and due to the serious nature of the wounds, the minor was transferred to the Torrecardenas hospital.

