China disinfects a whole city of 13 million inhabitants

Chris King
China’s brutal “zero Covid” lockdown restriction policy has continued, with the government disinfecting the whole city of Xi’an. The city has a population of around 13 million inhabitants, who were reportedly given just a few hours’ notice yesterday, Sunday, December 26, before the cleansing operation began at 6pm local time.

Images released from Xi’an show workers out on the streets spraying chemicals onto buildings and public spaces, dressed in full PPE gear.

Beijing officials apparently ordered all buildings, open spaces, and roads to be completely disinfected. The warning level in the city was raised to the ‘strictest level’ after 162 cases of Covid were recorded on Saturday and Sunday.

Anybody seen driving on the streets can be stopped and “strictly inspected”, as announced by the ruling Communist Party. Unless they are assisting with disease control work the driver runs the risk of being fined 500 yuan (£58), along with ten days of detention.

Mass testing was rolled out last week after the lockdown was announced, and there are reports that up to 30,000 residents have been placed in hotel quarantine. Even though Xi’an has yet to register one single case of Omicron, with the Winter Olympics coming up in February, the government is doing everything in its power to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Compared to the infection rates currently being experienced in Europe, China is relatively low. Even so, last Thursday 23, all 13 million residents of Xi’an were instructed to stay at home, and only one person per household may venture outside every three days, to buy necessities, as reported by thesun.co.uk.



Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
