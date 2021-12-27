Check out the UK’s amazing blood donation charity that saves the lives of dogs



Since 2007, a non-profit charity organisation in the UK, called The Pet Blood Bank, has been operating a blood donation service to help sick and injured dogs. Canines are no different to humans, they also sometimes need emergency operations carried out that entail having to give them a blood transfusion.

This service travels all around the UK, holding blood donation sessions, which in turn helps to keep supplies of blood topped up that vets can then use in emergencies. Any healthy dog aged between one and eight, and weighing more than 25kg, can donate its blood safely several times during the course of a period of twelve months.

More than 13,000 dogs have been registered by their owners, and donated blood since 2007. Every unit of donated blood can subsequently save the lives of up to four other dogs.

Each pooch that is lined up to donate, must first have a quick health check from the vet. Once given the all-clear they are taken to the blood donation room by the nurses where approximately 450mg of blood is removed, in a process that takes between five and ten minutes.

Once the blood is collected, it is taken to the main processing centre in Loughborough, Leicestershire, where it is separated into different products. It is then stored and sent out to vets when they need it. The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure blood is always available.

As a reward for giving blood, each brave doggie receives lots of cuddles, some treats, and their special ‘lifesaver’ bandana from the Pet Blood Bank. Some of them are veterans and have given blood on many occasions. A BBC visited one of the donation sessions in Dunfermline, Scotland, where they watched first-hand as some of the regulars gave blood.

If you click the link below, you can watch a short video taken during their visit to this amazing charity, and maybe you have a pet you would like to register for this wonderful charity organisation, as reported by bbc.com.

The Pet Blood Bank is located at:

Unit 21 & 22, Loughborough Technology Centre

Epinal Way, Loughborough, Leicestershire, LE11 3GE

Tel: 01509 232 222 or email: [email protected]

or find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PetBloodBankUK/

