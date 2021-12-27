Burning car tragedy leaves one dead in Spain’s Seville.

According to the emergency services 112 in Andalucia, one person died after a traffic accident left a car burning in the early hours of Monday, December 27. The accident occurred in Seville’s Avenida Kansas City.

According to witnesses, the accident happened shortly after 2am. Witnesses reported having seen a car that had left the road and had begun to burn. The car was under the bridge at the Gota de Leche junction heading in the direction of the airport.

The coordination centre quickly deployed the Guardia Civil, the Seville Fire Brigade and the health services from the Junta de Andalucia. The local police were also activated.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the burning car but were unable to save the person’s life. According to the authorities, the person died at the scene of the accident. So far no further details have been released regarding the deceased person’s identity or how the accident happened.

