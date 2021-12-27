Benidorm Voucher Campaign

Benidorm’s campaign, BenidormTeDaMás, launched to help out restaurant and clubs in the city launched with phenomenal success just before Christmas, with nearly 80,000 vouchers being downloaded within two days.

The scheme allows those registered on the Padron as at December 1st, to download five vouchers each worth 10 euros for use at restaurants, bars and clubs in the city. To use the voucher holders have to be over the age of 18 and must spend a minimum of 10 euros.

With more than 16,000 residents downloading the vouchers, the scheme has provided a welcome boost for affiliated establishments suffering as a result of travel restrictions. To obtain vouchers or to register as an affiliated establishment go to www.bonobenidormtedamas.es.

