Armed police order residents to stay inside as street sealed off

Armed police officers from Dorset police ordered residents to stay inside as a street was sealed off on Monday morning, December 27.

The armed police presence was seen in Westbourne at about 9am on Monday. Local residents were ordered to stay inside to ensure their safety.

Officers from Dorset police swooped into the area carrying large rifles. The officers carried out a patrol as residents watched from the windows.

According to Dorset Live, residents carefully watched as armed police entered the street. On Seamoor Road multiple police vehicles were seen as they blocked off another road.

Reportedly police rushed into the area at around 9am but by 9:30am officers were said to be leaving the scene. The road closure stayed in place until nearly 11am with one police car remaining in place.

So far Dorset Police have not commented on why armed police rushed to the area.

