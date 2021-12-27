Armed police order residents to stay inside as street sealed off

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Armed police order residents to stay inside as street sealed off
Image: Pixabay

Armed police officers from Dorset police ordered residents to stay inside as a street was sealed off on Monday morning, December 27.

The armed police presence was seen in Westbourne at about 9am on Monday. Local residents were ordered to stay inside to ensure their safety.

Officers from Dorset police swooped into the area carrying large rifles. The officers carried out a patrol as residents watched from the windows.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to Dorset Live, residents carefully watched as armed police entered the street. On Seamoor Road multiple police vehicles were seen as they blocked off another road.

Reportedly police rushed into the area at around 9am but by 9:30am officers were said to be leaving the scene. The road closure stayed in place until nearly 11am with one police car remaining in place.

So far Dorset Police have not commented on why armed police rushed to the area.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here