Anti-vaxxer kickboxing champion dies after discharging himself from the hospital.

Frederic Sinistra also known as The Undertaker discharged himself from the hospital despite having spent time in an intensive care unit on oxygen for Covid. His coach had forced him to seek medical help but he later discharged himself from the hospital in Liege.

The kickboxing champion was an anti-vaxxer and he had called COVID “the little virus”. The 41-year-old athlete died of Covid complications in Ciney in Belgium. He had told his social media followers that he could treat his symptoms himself.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sinistra had headed to the hospital in late November after his coach forced him to, but he later discharged himself.

The champion believed the government was wrong to implement coronavirus restrictions. Even when he was in hospital he said the “little virus” would not defeat him.

Sinistra suffered from a cardiac arrest on December 15 and died. In November he had taken to social media and said: “I was born premature and I will continue to fight to the death like a man without ever giving up and dying without regrets”.

Only days before his death he took to Facebook and said: “Thank you for all your support. I’m home recovering, as I should. I will come back a thousand times stronger.”

Fabian Pavone believes that the death could have been avoided. He described his former student as a “force of nature with a heart of gold.”

A friend commented on the tragic death and said: “He was a golden guy. I will never forget him. He was the strongest in Belgium in the heavyweight category.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.