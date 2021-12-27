According to meteoroidal agency AEMET we can expect abnormally warm weather for New Year and the rest of 2021 across the peninsula. The warmer weather which is expected to last until at least New Year’s Day will make way for cooler and more normal weather.

The warmer weather is likely to be accompanied by strong winds from time to time and in places heavy fog. The Ebro and other coastal valleys could see persistent fog banks, whilst most of the country can expect some cloud cover.

The current low pressure system will also result in thermal inversions, not great for those who live in areas where burning is allowed as smoke is unlikely to clear quickly.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For those travelling inland you can expect cold evenings and the possibility of frost and snow on high grounds with temperatures more usual for this time of year.

After all the bad news the report that we can expect abnormally warm weather for New Year will be welcomed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.