2022 Cycling Tour of Spain

One of the world’s three leading cycling competitions is coming to Axarquía in 2022, with the 12th stage in September starting out from Salobreña.

The race, which attracts the world’s best, will see more than 200 professional cyclists head out of the town before heading up into the mountains on their way to Estepona.

The event, which in normal times attracts large crowds, is televised in more than 200 countries around the world and as such will help to put the area on the map.

María Eugenia Rufino, Mayor of Salobreña, highlighted the importance for the municipality to host a test of this magnitude that is broadcast to millions of viewers. Rufino said: “In addition to the media power that will allow Salobreña to be seen in so many parts of the world, there will also be a boost to the economic sector of the area with the cycling teams being supported by large support teams.”

