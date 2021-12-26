You could hear the very first warning sign of Omicron before feeling ill, according to experts.

The omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly and many people are experiencing a scratchy throat along with voice changes. A croaky voice could be down to too much singing and shouting over Christmas but if you have not been stretching yourself vocally then it could be a symptom of Covid.

Experts have reported that one of the first omicron symptoms is a scratchy throat. Ryan Roach the Chief executive of Discovery Health in South Africa said that a scratchy throat was one of the most common omicron symptoms.

The scratchy throat would normally be followed by a blocked nose and symptoms such as lower back pain and a dry cough.

Everyone has been urged to get their booster jab as soon as possible in the UK. UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries explained: “Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so. It is the best defence we have against this highly transmissible new variant.”

Tim Spector from the ZOE Covid Symptom Study took to YouTube and commented on sore throats and Covid. The researcher explained: “We are getting a messages that the sore throat people are getting with Covid is a bit unusual, it’s not like they’ve seen it before.

“Maybe in a different place, or it feels differently.

“We might be doing some more research on that to see if we can distinguish these Covid type symptoms from the ones of a normal cold virus.”

