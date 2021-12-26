Windsor Castle intruder sectioned under Mental Health Act

The young man who was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day morning, has reportedly been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Following a health assessment, a 19-year-old from Southampton remains under the observation of medical professionals said a police source.

He had allegedly scaled a metal fence by using a rope ladder, and is believed to have been armed with a crossbow, although the police have yet to confirm this, and simply report he was armed with an offensive weapon. An armed response team quickly cornered the intruder just minutes after alarms were triggered.

It is reported the man was charged on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site, and possession of an offensive weapon. Security at the Queen’s residence has been stepped up as a result, with surveillance vehicles spotted in the grounds of the property today, Sunday, December 26.

It has been confirmed by the police that the trespasser did not gain access to any buildings, and all terror-related possibilities or motives have been eliminated. This incident is surely a major concern for royal security, considering the Queen was in residence at the Castle for Christmas.

Just one hour after the arrest, Prince Charles and Camilla were spotted arriving to join the Queen. Her majesty would normally spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, but this year, due to Covid, she chose to remain at Windsor Castle instead, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

