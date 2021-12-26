Why you should wait until 2022 before buying a new electrical appliance

You should wait until 2022 before buying a new electrical appliance due to soon-to-be-implemented changes to the guarantee.

If you are thinking about buying a new electrical appliance, you should wait until 2022 to do so, when modifications to a consumer law will allow you to enjoy longer periods covered by the guarantee and better consumer rights when buying a technological product or a kitchen device.

Starting next year (the exact date has not yet been established), the period covered by the guarantee of certain products will be extended from two years to three. Not only this, but manufacturers will need to guarantee replacement parts and technical support for ten years, and not for only five, which was the case until now.

This modification to the General Law for the Protection of Consumers and Users was made thanks to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU). It will be implemented from early 2022 and will extend the period in which products are covered by the guarantee, a step forward in terms of sustainability and reparability.

The OCU recommends waiting for this modification to be applied before buying long-lasting products such as electronic appliances, televisions, vehicles and other devices.

The OCU explained in a statement that “users have the right to repair products and this is a basic gesture of sustainable consumerism”.

This extension is aligned with the European Consumer Agenda, and its aim is to facilitate the ecological transition towards more sustainable consumerism.

All long-lasting consumer goods previously had a guarantee of two years. Manufacturers were also obliged to guarantee the existence of replacement parts for at least five years.

Finally, more good news: the period in which consumers do not need to demonstrate faults with products will be extended from six months to two years.

