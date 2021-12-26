Valencian Community has yellow weather alert activated



The Valencian Community is about to see an abrupt change in its weather, according to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET.

Sunday 26

This Sunday 26, there is still a probability of rain, but the rainfall will give way to the westerly wind that will gradually gain intensity, until it reaches records above 80 km/h in a large part of the region.

Cloudy intervals are expected, although, with the passage of time, the sky will become cloudy, or overcast. This could turn into light and scattered rain in the latter part of the afternoon, especially in the regional interior. The minimum temperatures will increase, and the maximums will remain stable. As a result, Valencia city could experience between 11 and 20 degrees.

Monday 27 in the Valencian Community

On Monday, comes the great weather change. A yellow warning is activated from 3am, affecting the entire province of Valencia, and the entire north of the province of Alicante. This warning will remain in place until 4pm, due to very strong gusts of wind that could exceed 80 km/h in these areas.

Skies will see intervals of low clouds, possibly leading to high cloudiness in the afternoon. Temperatures, as the intensity of the west wind increases, will rise to 25 degrees on the Valencian coast.

Tuesday 28

AEMET’s forecast for Tuesday 28 Aemet’s is for strong, or very strong intensity, gusts of wind from the west, throughout the province of Valencia, and north of Alicante. No warning has been activated for this yet.

Intervals of high clouds will start the day, leaving little cloudy or clear skies. The minimum temperatures will drop slightly, or remain unchanged. Maximums will increase in the northern third of the region, and will drop in the rest. They will continue to be high, possibly reaching around 24 degrees in Castellon, with a maximum of 22 degrees in Alicante, and Valencia.

Wednesday 29

On Wednesday, the west wind is expected to decrease throughout the morning. The sky will be slightly cloudy, and there will be intervals of high cloudiness. Minimum temperatures will fall, and maximum temperatures will increase in parts of the regional interior, while on the coast they will continue to drop, albeit slightly, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

