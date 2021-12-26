Two Alicante men arrested for misappropriation of six high-end cars

By
Chris King
-
0
Two Alicante men arrested for misappropriation of six high-end cars
Two Alicante men arrested for misappropriation of six high-end cars. image: policia nacional

Two Alicante men arrested for misappropriation of six high-end cars

Two Alicante businessmen have been arrested by the National Police, for the alleged crime of misappropriation, and another for the receipt of six high-end cars. The six vehicles had a total value of €150,000. After renting them, the two men, aged 41 and 43, simply never returned the cars to the rental companies.

As reported in a statement from the force, one of the detainees has numerous antecedents. All of the vehicles were recovered by police investigators.

According to the police report, at the time of termination of the contract, the cars were not returned. Neither was the rental price paid at the end of the term, therefore, the rightful owner denounced their misappropriation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

During the investigation, the police revealed that one of the vehicles was located near the Alicante-Elche airport. It was being driven by a young woman, unrelated to the entire criminal plot. The rest of the vehicles were lined up ready for sale in a car wash and car dealership in the Murcian municipality of Aguilas.

Those arrested have been released after giving their testimony at the police station, and now await being called to testify in court.

A report by the police revealed that during this last year they have arrested more than 200 people, and recovered more than 150 stolen or improperly appropriated vehicles. These are vehicles either stolen abroad, or throughout the national territory. They were then located in the province of Alicante, and later returned to their rightful owners, as reported by lasprovincias.es.


For more news on the Valencian Community: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here