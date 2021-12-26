Torrevieja and Orihuela made unequal use of Generalitat’s Parentesis funds

ANTONIA MORENO, the Generalitat’s delegate to Alicante province, recently gave a breakdown of the Vega Baja’s Parentesis grants.

Speaking from Guardamar town hall, Moreno explained that this direct aid to small firms and the self-employed was introduced to offset the economic effects of Covid-19.

The delegate gave details of how the grants had been distributed in the Vega Baja, accompanied by Guardamar’s mayor Jose Luis Saez and Gisela Teva, the town hall’s Economic Promotion councillor who processed the Parentesis cash in Guardamar.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Moreno had overall praise for the municipalities’ involvement and management of the scheme, but announced that the amounts distributed in the area were below the Alicante province average

Two of the Vega Baja’s largest municipalities – Torrevieja and Orihuela – had distributed only 56 per cent of the amount available to small businesses and the self-employed, the delegate announced. In contrast, Moreno congratulated Guardamar for using 100 per cent of its allocation.

Jose Luis Saez stressed the importance of collaboration between the administrations and thanked the Generalitat for its unconditional support in alleviating the pandemic’s economic effects.