Some vaccines have been more effective than others, admits Spanish Ministry of Health

The Spanish Ministry of Health has admitted that some vaccines have been more effective than others at preventing infection.

Some of the vaccines have been more effective at protecting against coronavirus, reveals a report recently published by the Spanish Ministry of Health on the effectiveness of vaccination against COVID-19 in Spain. The report details the differences observed in the effectiveness of the different vaccines used to immunise the population.

In Spain, four vaccines have been used: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

The document from the Ministry of Health analyses the observations made during the fifth wave of the pandemic, which took place during July and August of 2021, when the four vaccines had already been administered to different groups of the population. During the two-month period, the cumulative incidence was “maximum in unvaccinated people, followed by those vaccinated with Janssen and those vaccinated with AstraZeneca”.

According to the Ministry, “in those groups, the incidence has been increasing since the month of November, except in those vaccinated with Janssen, in whom the increase has stopped, possibly due to the administration of a booster shot with the mRNA vaccine.”

The Ministry of Health, directed by Carolina Darias, concludes that the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, when given alone, are those which have prevented the fewest infections, in comparison to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or combined vaccines.

“People vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna and the combination of AstraZeneca and the mRNA vaccine have shown the lowest incidence throughout the period”, said the Ministry.

