Shark attack leaves surfer dead in California

A surfer died in California on the morning of Christmas Eve after being attacked by a shark, according to local authorities.

Local officials responded rapidly to a call alerting them of “an unconscious male victim” who had been pulled from the water at Morro Bay. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, having sustained serious injuries caused by a shark.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the victim was a 31-year-old man. The reported that a female surfer helped him initially by dragging him out of the water onto the sand.

A warning has been issued to the locals, advising them to stay away from the beach, located between the cities of Los Angeles and San José, for the next 24 hours.

“It’s a horrible accident”, lamented the local harbour director Eric Endersby. “Luckily, the wind and the weather make surfing impossible these days, so there aren’t too many surfers, but we have closed the beach for safety”.

There have been various shark attacks in the zone over the last few years, but this is the first death caused by a shark since 2003. In 2012, a shark killed a man at Surf Beach, in Santa Barbara, 100 kilometres away from the Christmas Eve attack.

