Reports say UK considering door-to-door vaccinations

Reports from PA Media say that Covid vaccination teams could go door-to-door in the UK in a bid to reach those who still haven’t had their jabs and stop further restrictions.

The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be seen across the UK in an attempt to stave off more restrictions as new measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland today, December 16.

Politicians will be discussing measures in England tomorrow, according to media reports, with suggestions that a voluntary reduction in social contacts before Christmas could convince Boris Johnson to trust guidance rather than new rules.

No 10 believes that giving the vaccination to those who haven’t yet received it is key to avoiding new restrictions.

A campaign was launched at the end of November and continued for a month in the Westgate area of Ipswich, which had a low vaccine uptake rate. Public health teams went door-to-door offering transport to vaccination centres and discussing any worries.

A bus also went around the area to offer vaccinations without the need for an appointment.

In Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, community vaccinators have made door-to-door calls in areas where vaccination rates are low.

A Covid meeting is yet to be scheduled as ministers await further data and information, however, Downing Street did not rule out the possibility one could take place on Monday.