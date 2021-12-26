Ranvir Singh makes plea to Kate Garraway after tough Christmas

Ranvir Singh makes a plea to Kate Garraway after tough Christmas. The family’s Christmas day did not go smoothly.

Ranvir has pleaded with Kate Garraway to “take a breath” after Kate’s husband Derek Draper had a bumpy 24 hours over Christmas.

Kate took to Instagram and told fans how she had feared that Derek might have had to be readmitted to the hospital. Kate commented: “So the last 24 hours has been bumpy – a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital ( thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer) , he has also had one of his ultra fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep.”

Kate also shared a photo of Derek and the children.

Ranvir quickly responded and pleaded with Kate to take a break.  She commented: “Hope you sat down immediately after taking this photo and let those wings rest. You are their guardian Angel … and you have superhuman powers of endurance.

“But even superheroes need to take breath my love. God bless them and you.”


Derek spent many months in hospital fighting COVID. He has been at home for some time now but his recovery journey is a long one.

