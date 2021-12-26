News in Brief for the southern Costa Blanca

A TOTAL of 4,242,773 Valencian Community residents are fully vaccinated against Covid.

Since the vaccination programme began on December 27 last year, the regional government has administered a total of 9,433,334 Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines the Generalitat’s Health department announced.

In all, 1,548,946 Alicante province residents are fully vaccinated, having received 3,462,071 jabs.