News in Brief for the southern Costa Blanca

COVID VACCINATION: More than 4 million Valencian Community residents have received their jabs Photo credit: EC-DC European Union

A TOTAL of 4,242,773 Valencian Community residents are fully vaccinated against Covid.

Since the vaccination programme began on December 27 last year, the regional government has administered a total of 9,433,334 Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines the Generalitat’s Health department announced.

In all, 1,548,946 Alicante province residents are fully vaccinated, having received 3,462,071 jabs.

