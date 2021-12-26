News in Brief for the Costa del Almeria area

Not now CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA town hall’s Culture department announced its decision to postpone the cycle of talks commemorating the bicentenary of the creation of Almeria province in 1822. Although this has not been cancelled the town hall said it was preferable to wait for a more favourable health situation.

Slow coach THE inter-city train between Almeria and Granada was delayed by 57 minutes on December 23 owing to a computer failure, sources at Spain’s rail operator Renfe revealed. On arriving in Guadix the train had made up seven minutes but was still 50 minutes late when it reached Granada.

No arguing HUERCAL-OVERA recently inaugurated a family meeting point where separated or divorced parents can leave or collect their child with a minimum of contact or conflict. Huercal-Overa’s centre is Almeria province’s second meeting point of this kind, following the opening of a similar facility in El Ejido last year.

Silent night BETWEEN midnight on Christmas Eve and 7am on Christmas Day, Almeria province’s 112 Emergency Number registered 205 incidents on a night described as “relatively peaceful.” This was 17.81 per cent lower than during the same period in 2020, with most callouts due to health emergencies or traffic incidents.

Army tracers THE Spanish Legion’s Epidemiological Monitoring Unit (SVe) based in Viator are helping to track and trace Covid cases in Almeria province. This is not the first time that the Legion has assisted on the front line in the Covid pandemic, as they performed the same task last year.