Netlicks: ‘Lickable’ TV screen imitates the taste of food. So far the TV is only in prototype form but the inventor believes that it could go far.

The unconventional idea for a lickable TV came from a Japanese professor. Homei Miyashita has developed the first “tasteable” TV also known as Taste the TV (TTTV). The Professor belongs to the Meiji University in Japan and is determined to bring a multisensory viewing experience to viewers.

The inventor hopes that his TV will connect people in the future and allow them to taste foods from around the world. The TV utilises 10 flavour canisters on a carousel to create flavours. The flavours are sprayed onto a hygienic film that covers a flat TV screen.

Speaking to Reuters, Miyashita explained his goal for the future. He commented: “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home.”

Many people believe that the TV is just a gimmick but the inventor believes it will be part of humanity’s future. He hopes that in the future people will be able to watch programmes on TV and then “download” the flavours of foods and try them using the flavour canister carousel TV.

At the moment the device is not commercially available but the inventor believes it would cost less than $1000 to make. Miyashita has also been looking at other ways to use the technology.

