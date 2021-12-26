Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers “switch off” Christmas Day special because of this reference

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers were disappointed with the Christmas special and threatened to “switch off” after constant Covid references.

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers were disappointed with the Christmas special and threatened to “switch off” after constant Covid references on the programme last night.

The BBC One show, with creator Brendan O’Carroll in the lead role, gave fans their usual 35 minute Christmas special, however, viewers were annoyed by multiple references to the pandemic.

Fans took to social media to share their annoyance, saying they had wanted to watch the show as an escape from the current health crisis amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

One viewer Tweeted: “Whoooa, #mrsbrownsboys waaay too heavy on the Covid chat. People want to escape life’s troubles through comedy, not be reminded of it.”

“Disappointed that they’ve included so much covid chat in this episode. The odd reference would be understandable, but they’re going overboard with it a bit. When I watch TV I want to get away from covid, especially at Christmas,” another added.

A third wrote: “all the topics to talk about and they choose covid 🙁 #MrsBrownsBoys.”

“We try Get away from #COVID19 for 1 day was great till watched @MrsBrownsBoys, thanks for that,” a fourth posted.

However, some fans did enjoy the Christmas special.

“Loved #mrsbrownsboys tonight! @MrsBrownsBoys,” one shared, whilst a second added: “Thoroughly enjoyed @MrsBrownsBoys tonight! Not laughed like that in a long time! Fantastic! Can’t wait for the #NYE Special! #mrsbrownsboys.”

Others said it a great end to Christmas Day, writing: “Feet up, a few drinks of the alcoholic variety & @MrsBrownsBoys on the TV, what more could you ask for to wind down on Christmas Day… #MrsBrownsBoys#HappyChristmas.”