Mijas cannabis club busted for alleged drug trafficking

National Police officers have arrested two individuals who ran a cannabis club in the Malaga municipality of Mijas. The premises reportedly used a sign advertising it as an old computer store, but investigators believed they were allegedly trafficking in hashish and marijuana.

According to a statement released by the force this Saturday, December 25, an operation was initiated after officers had carried several drug arrests in the immediate vicinity of the premises. Their investigations concluded that the establishment was actually operating under the guise of a smoking club, in order to disguise a point of sale and distribution of cannabis substances – hashish and marijuana.

When officers inspected the premises, they first observed the important security measures for access, including an electronic door entry system, and surveillance cameras. Once inside, they discovered more than 20 persons, a blatant breach of Covid restrictions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A man and a woman – the two persons running the business – were arrested as allegedly responsible for a crime against public health. During the inspection, officers seized 1.89 kilos of marijuana, 606 grams of hashish, 199 prepared cannabis cigarettes, and €335 in cash.

At the request of the National Police, the Local Police went to the premises and raised proposals for administrative sanctions against the establishment. This was for carrying out covert hospitality activity, while lacking both an opening licence, and a complaints book, among other irregularities, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.