Mental health over the festive season. Support is available for anyone needing help with their mental well-being over the festive period.

The festive season can be tough and often brings issues to the surface. Anyone suffering from stress, anxiety, depression or a low mood has been encouraged to seek help immediately and not wait.

Scotland’s Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart explained: “It is vital we all look after ourselves, and each other, at this time of year. Not everybody finds the festive season full of fun. And not everyone has a family around them, and can find themselves on their own at Christmas and New Year.

“There can be many triggers including existing family tensions, anniversaries of a life-changing event around this time and even the pressure of Christmas for some can be too much.

“All that on top of what we have all been through with the challenging times of the pandemic and the shorter, darker winter days, it can seem really bleak for some.

“But there is help and support available and I want people to know they are not alone. Often the hardest step is making that first call.”

He went on to add: “I urge anyone who is feeling low or anxious to reach out to Breathing Space, the Samaritans or NHS 24 Mental Health Hub.

“I am also asking if you know of somebody who will be on their own over the festive period to check in on them. Often that one act can make a huge difference to a person’s mental wellbeing.”

The NHS can be contacted on 111 to access urgent mental health support. Samaritans are confidential and can be reached 24 hours a day.

