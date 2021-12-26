Madrid firm has solar power plans for Torremendo in Alicante province

Madrid firm has solar power plans for Torremendo in Alicante province
SOLAR PLANT: Madrid-based firm has plans for Torremendo Photo credit: LBM 1948

A MADRID-BASED company hopes to install a solar power plant on the outskirts of Torremendo.

The project has yet to be authorised but if allowed to go ahead it would occupy three plots totalling 36.12 hectares, with the solar panels covering 21.38 hectares of this area.

According to Spanish media sources, the proposed plant adjoins unbuilt land and houses, while the largest 18.38-hectare plot is bigger than Torremendo’s town centre.

