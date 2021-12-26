Kate Garraway shares worrying Christmas health update on Derek

Kate Garraway shares a worrying Christmas health update on her husband Derek Draper.

The 54-year-old Good Morning Britain host took to Instagram to share details of the family’s Christmas day. On Christmas evening she revealed that Derek had had a bumpy 24 hours.

Telling fans about Derek’s health scare she said: “So the last 24 hours has been bumpy – a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital ( thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer) , he has also had one of his ultra fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She also revealed how Christmas had not gone perfectly smoothly, but then does any Christmas?

Kate commented: “I burnt the parsnips ( Darceys favourite ) & got the “wrong” Lego for Billy. But now snuggled up around Dad’s bed watching #nativity everything feels suddenly perfect.

“Feel so grateful to have the chance to be together.”

She went on to add: “Sending love & hoping you have found some joy today whatever your circumstances.”

Kate was greeted with comments from numerous fans offering Christmas encouragement and love.

One fan said: “Such a beautiful Christmas picture, full of love, surrounded by those we love. They won’t remember the Lego and parsnips, but will remember just ‘being’.”

Another fan commented: “Merry Christmas to you and your lovely family Kate.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.