Germany has put Spain on high risk and toughened measures into the country amid the increase in the Omicron variant.

Germany considers Spain, Portugal and the United States high-risk areas for Covid and tightens the restrictions for travellers entering from those countries as a measure to avoid the importation of cases, after the moderate decrease in infections of the last few days.

The German Government announced on Thursday, December 23, the inclusion of these three countries, in addition to Finland, Monaco and Cyprus, in the list of States considered high risk. This means as of yesterday, travellers in the country must have a ten-day quarantine that can be shortened by presenting a negative test after five days from arrival in Germany.

For those under six years of age, the quarantine will end five days after entering Germany without the need for a test.

To enter Germany, every traveller over the age of six who has been in a country on this list in the last ten days must present a certificate of having received the complete schedule of the Covid vaccine, of having passed the coronavirus or a negative test.

Meanwhile, Austria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belize and Malaysia ceased to be “an area with a particularly high risk of contagion due to the wide presence of a certain variant of SARS-CoV-2.”

This list includes, in addition to the recently incorporated countries, another fifty, including more than half of all those in the European Union, and for Latin America, Mexico and Venezuela.

On the other hand, since midnight last Sunday, the United Kingdom has joined the list of risk areas due to virus variant – in this case, Omicron – which already included South Africa and seven other southern African countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Only German citizens or residents of that country may enter Germany, who must have, after entering German territory, a 14-day quarantine regardless of whether they are vaccinated, and without the option to shorten the isolation by means of a negative test.

People who only make a stopover in the country or have to cross it to reach their final destination may also enter.