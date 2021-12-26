Gemma Collins is ‘looking forward to forever’ with Rami Hawash. The pair spent a wonderful Christmas Day together.

40-year-old Gemma Collins took to Instagram to share a photo of the pairs’ Christmas together. Rami could be seen sporting PJ’s from Primark but the house was filled with designer Christmas gifts from Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.

Gemma thanked Rami for an amazing Christmas and said: “Merry Christmas 🎁 to the one I LOVE thank you for making my life so complete ❤️ @rami_hawash_ I love you ❤️ looking forward to our life together forever.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Gemma is hoping to have a baby soon and has enlisted the help of Amy Childs. Gemma commented on how Amy has been helping her on The Gemma Collins podcast.

Gemma revealed: “I found the love of my life, I’m definitely ready to have a baby now, bless her – she knows everything about having kids.

“We had a good catch up over a glass of champagne, she was like ‘Gemma, you need to know your dates’.

“She brought out this dates calendar, her mum Julie took me to a fertility doctor years ago and I will never forget that. They know it all when it comes to having kids.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.