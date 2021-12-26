Elche taxi-drivers ask to be put to the test

WOULD-BE Elche taxi-drivers complained that city hall has not held either of the tests scheduled for this year.

Transport and Traffic councillor Esther Diez explained that work overload combined with the Covid pandemic had made it impossible to organise the assessments this year.

Diez added that city hall had given the go-ahead to the list of requirements for the tests in November. If all went according to plan, the councillor added, it was likely that these would be held in January.

The tests, Elche’s own version of the Knowledge required of London cabbies, expects future taxi-drivers to have an exhaustive knowledge of the city’s streets, monuments and history.

They also need to have a basic knowledge of Valenciano and English.