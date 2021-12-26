Elche taxi-drivers ask to be put to the test

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Elche taxi-drivers ask to be put to the test
ALTAMIRA PALACE: Elche taxi-drivers need exhaustive knowledge of local monuments Photo credit: Jose Manuel Perez

WOULD-BE Elche taxi-drivers complained that city hall has not held either of the tests scheduled for this year.

Transport and Traffic councillor Esther Diez explained that work overload combined with the Covid pandemic had made it impossible to organise the assessments this year.

Diez added that city hall had given the go-ahead to the list of requirements for the tests in November.  If all went according to plan, the councillor added, it was likely that these would be held in January.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The tests, Elche’s own version of the Knowledge required of London cabbies, expects future taxi-drivers to have an exhaustive knowledge of the city’s streets, monuments and history.

They also need to have a basic knowledge of Valenciano and English.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here