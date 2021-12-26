easyJet’s Big Orange Sale is here. easyJet has launched its January sale early and thousands of bargains are available.

The Big Orange sale from easyJet and easyJet holidays is now on. Bargains can be had on selected flights. Package holidays to more than a hundred destinations also have up to £300 off. Many families will be delighted to find out that easyJet holidays is offering up thousands of free child places too.

Anyone looking to book discounted seat needs to get in quick as the sale ends at midnight on Tuesday, January 11, for flights at easyJet.com. Holiday discounts will be available at easyJet.com/holidays until 10 PM on Tuesday, February 1.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays Commercial Director, commented: “We know that lots of Brits book their holidays in January, so we’ve decided to launch our Big Orange Sale early for our customers to make the most of our fantastic offers, and get something in the diary to look forward to.

“We’re offering discounts on all of our holidays right up to October 2023, and thousands of free child places, so whether it’s beach or city, family or luxury, we really have got something for everyone looking for brilliant holiday experiences at unbeatable prices.”

He went on to add: “And of course, we know there is still some uncertainty around booking holidays, which is why we offer industry leading flexibility, so our customers know that if things change, they’re protected.

“We look forward to seeing where our customers book and to taking them away on a holiday to remember.”

easyJet’s UK Country Manager Ali Gayward explained that the Big Orange Sale will allow “passengers to take advantage of our low fares to hundreds of destinations across our network and make plans for a well-deserved break to look forward to.

“With over 110 routes across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on sale from the UK, and over a million extra seats now available for next summer at London Gatwick, passengers have an even greater choice of great value flights when selecting where to take their next short-haul trip with us.

“easyJet has met the challenges of the pandemic and is well positioned to seize profitable growth opportunities and as London Gatwick’s largest airline, expanding our Gatwick flying programme means that we continue to offer unrivalled choice and low fares for customers for next summer..”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.