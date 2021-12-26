Dutch cycling champion Amy Pieters in induced coma in Alicante hospital

Dutch cycling world champion Amy Pieters is in a coma in an Alicante hospital



Dutch cycling champion Amy Pieters has undergone surgery for head injuries she sustained during a fall last Thursday, December 23. While out training near the coastal municipality of Calpe with her Team SD Worx, the rider got caught up in a collision with her teammates and subsequently hit the ground.

As a result of the seriousness of her accident, Pieters was rushed to a hospital in Alicante. “Amy Pieters underwent surgery yesterday, (Thursday), on her head. During the operation, the doctors have reduced the pressure caused by the accident. She will be induced into an artificial coma for a few days”, read a Twitter statement from her team.

“When the doctors wake her up in a few days, it will then be possible to make a diagnosis of eventual sequelae”, they added. Her family has reportedly been able to join the world champion cyclist in the Alicante facility.

Aged 30, Pieters is a specialist in track endurance tests. She has been the American race world champion three times, in 2019, 2020, and 2021, along with her compatriot, Kirsten Wild. In 2019, she was also the European road champion, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

