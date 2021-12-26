Controversy over hundreds of “dangerous dogs” seized and killed by UK police

Controversy has been sparked over hundreds of “dangerous dogs” that were seized and killed by the UK police over the last two years.

The UK police seized and killed hundreds of dogs that were considered “dangerous” over the last two years, reported the news channel Sky News.

An investigation carried out by Sky confirmed that more than 1,500 dogs had been euthanised, many of them “unnecessarily”.

The animals had been seized over the last two years, since 2019, under the UK Dangerous Dogs Act, a law that has always been controversial.

Dr. Samantha Gaines, a dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said that they were “extremely disappointed that the Government is still suggesting that prohibited types of dogs are more dangerous than other types of dogs and that they’re involved in a disproportionately high number of attacks on people, including fatalities”, adding that “in the absence of robust data around the dog population, such claims cannot be made and it is misleading to do so”.

This law defines the Pit Bull Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro and Japanese Tosa as the four breeds it considers dangerous.

However, other breeds of dogs have also been seized if they were out of control.

