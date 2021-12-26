City hall prevents Christmas Day partying on Orihuela Costa beaches

Linda Hall
ORIHUELA COSTA: Annual beach celebration stymied for two years running Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

CITY HALL decided to close the Orihuela Costa beaches on Christmas Day to forestall crowded gatherings.

“Faced with the present situation owing to the pandemic and the rising number of cases we need to be extremely cautious and avoid situations with negative outcomes,” said Public Safety and Beaches councillor Antonio Sanchez beforehand.

The decision to close the beaches on Christmas Day was adopted at a meeting attended by Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana and councillors.

“We very much regret having to make this decision, but we are obliged to do so out of a sense of responsibility,”

This was the second consecutive year that the pandemic has halted Orihuela Costa’s annual Christmas Day beach party, now an established event attracting thousands of residents and tourists of all nationalities.


