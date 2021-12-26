Christmas travel misery continues as 1,500 more flights cancelled

Christmas travel misery continues as 1,500 more flights are cancelled.

On Sunday, December 26, globally more than 1,500 flights were cancelled. Many people travelling during the festive period have seen their plans disrupted or even cancelled. The travel chaos started before Christmas as many people tried to make their way home.

According to the FlightAware data tracking website, in the three days covering Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day a staggering near 6000 flights were cancelled. These disruptions are expected to continue next week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The worst hit seems to be US and Chinese airlines as companies blame the omicron coronavirus variant for staff shortages. Many staff have either tested positive for the virus or have had to self-isolate due to close contacts testing positive.

On Boxing Day London’s Heathrow airport had more than 50 flights cancelled before the day had really begun.

Coronavirus testing measures are also causing travel issues during the holiday period. Gatwick airport is expecting a huge volume of passengers over the festive period. From December 18 until the end of the year Gatwick expects to receive three-quarters of a million travellers.

Gatwick’s chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard previously explained how testing measures due to the coronavirus are impacting travel plans. He commented that testing has “impacted some people’s travel plans over the holiday period.

He went on to add: “While we understand the need for measures to stop the spread of the Omicron variant until more scientific information on its level of harm is available, it is vital these are in place no longer than absolutely necessary.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.