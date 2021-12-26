Christmas Day cave house tragedy in Spain’s Almeria.

Sadly, on Saturday, December 25, an elderly person died after the roof of a cave house collapsed. The collapse happened in Almeria’s Santa Fe de Mondújar.

According to the emergency services in Andalucia, the collapse happened shortly before 5pm. After the coordination centre was alerted to the emergency they activated the fire brigade, the Guardia Civil and the local police.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident but once there they confirmed that one person died in the cave house roof collapse. So far no details have been released regarding the identity of the deceased person. The authorities in Almeria have confirmed though that a body had been discovered inside the house.

The Guardia Civil along with other emergency services were trying to free the body after the collapse.

According to the authorities, the victim had been working on the property along with other people when the roof collapsed claiming the elderly person’s life.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.