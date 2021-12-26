Brits to be battered by Boxing Day blizzard as snow warning issued.

Brits can expect to be battered by a Boxing Day blizzard. Many people woke up to the delights of a white Christmas, but Boxing Day has been predicted to bring with it snow and ice as bad weather moves in from France.

A weather warning has been issued for both ice and snow on Boxing Day morning by the Met office. Forecasters have also predicted travel chaos thanks to the weather. 10 centimetres of snow could hit areas of high ground while four centimetres of snow could fall in other parts. Blizzard conditions have been predicted as 45 miles an hour winds are set to hit too.

A spokesperson for the Met office commented: “Temporary blizzard conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation.

“These conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.”

Accuweather meteorologist Tony Zartman told The Express: “A storm will pass by to the south across France on Boxing Day.

“This may bring some rain as far north as the southern coast of England.

“But, much of the remainder of England and Wales are expected to be dry at this point.”

